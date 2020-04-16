GMB's Piers Morgan makes fun of Amanda Holden's 'desperate' Instagram pictures

Piers Morgan told Good Morning Britain viewers on Thursday that his former Britain's Got Talent colleague Amanda Holden has been "desperate" to get some attention during lockdown, and has resorted to posting pictures of herself doing house chores in very expensive gowns.

Talking to Susanna Reid and viewers, Piers, who is friends with Amanda, explained that the star had been entertaining her Instagram followers by dressing up to take out the bins in a floor length gown and mowing the lawn in her wedding gown.

"She's now doing the lawn in her wedding dress. Amanda locked at home desperate to be showing off in her wedding dress," he joked.

Although it seemed that Piers, 55, was mocking Amanda, he was just joking and later added that he "can't wait for the next. We need a little light relief".

On Thursday, 49-year-old Amanda got dressed up in the champagne-coloured Elie Saab wedding gown she wore on her big day, complete with lace overlay, sequin detailing and low back, and got to the task of mowing her lawn. Why? Why not, it seems.

"Nice day for a good mowing! #lockdown #stayathome," she captioned her post. "Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me… unusual things you can do in a #weddingdress tag me and @thisisheart #wecandoit." She even completed her look with a tiara, though she opted against the veil that she wore on her wedding day – no doubt for practical reasons.

Last week, the mother-of-two wore a pink floor-length sequinned gown and nude sandals to pull her wheelie bin out of her house. "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!" she captioned the stunning shot, whilst adding the hashtags #BallgownBinsOut #GlamForYourBinman #ClapOurKeyWorkers @thisisheart #bin @richmond_council.