GMB's Dr Hilary Jones causes online uproar with latest coronavirus health advice

Good Morning Britain's resident health expert Dr Hilary Jones annoyed viewers – and Piers Morgan – with his latest Covid-19 health advice. Dr Hilary urged Brits not to wash their cars during the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as "unessential."

GMB host Piers Morgan asked the TV doctor after complaining that his Aston Martin car was "filthy". "Can I wash my Aston Martin in the street? The windows are all getting filthy and I have to drive myself to work. I imagine there's a lot of people out there who are driving, not in Aston Martins, but in vans, lorries, doing their thing."

Piers Morgan with one of his cars

"What is the rule?" the presenter asked. "There are no car washes open. Are you allowed under government guidelines to wash your car?"

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Despite there being no official government advice on whether you can wash your car during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Hilary urged viewers not to. "Washing your car is unessential apart from the windscreen for safety. Leave your car dirty for the time being because, again, if everybody washed their cars everybody would be out there not social distancing."

Dr Hilary Jones urged viewers not to wash their cars

Piers and co-host Susanna Reid were left livid, but Dr Hilary continued: "You don’t need to have shiny bumpers to get to work. You just need a clean windscreen. I don't think you need to get the hose out and the bucket and the suds. You really don't need to do that. Just clean the window get a cloth and off you go," he added.

Dr Hilary's advice was met with uproar from viewers, with one tweeting: "OMG what next. Can we actually do anything?" with another saying: "Dr Hilary saying you can't go outside and wash your car! On your own driveway? I’m not sure that's any different than going outside to cut the grass! Or in fact, leaving the driveway to go for a run!"

