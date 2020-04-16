Piers Morgan announces change in Good Morning Britain presenting role - and fans are delighted Piers Morgan is about to be on our screens a whole lot more

Piers Morgan is about to be on our screens more than ever as he announced the exciting news that he will now be presenting Good Morning Britain on Monday through to Thursday, instead of his usual three days a week. He announced the news on Twitter, writing: "I'll actually be doing 4 days a week (Mon-Thurs) on @GMB for the foreseeable future, starting tomorrow."

Piers will now be on the show from Monday to Thursday

He also shared the show's line-up on Thursday, adding: "Oh, and me. I'm now doing Thursdays too. Which I'm sure the Health Secretary will be especially pleased to learn." The TV presenter recently came under fire after telling off Health Minister Helen Whately for laughing during an interview on the breakfast show, which received 643 Ofcom complaints.

During the chat, Helen smiled after she was struggling to read what Piers had asked to her look at, and he responded: "Why are you laughing? What do you find funny about this?" He later added: "I literally just asked you, is it true that 4,000 elderly people have died in hospitals and all you can do is laugh. What’s the matter with you?"

He later addressed the complaints on Twitter, writing: "Apparently some people found my interview with Care minister @Helen_Whately today 'uncomfortable'. For perspective, it probably wasn't quite as 'uncomfortable' as what our under-protected NHS & carer frontline heroes are going through."

His comments received a mixed response on social media, with one person tweeting: "Well done Piers. If only more of the media were prepared to hold these incompetent 'people' to account." However, another added: "Show just a little bit more respect for the humans that you interview... they are people remember, and soon you won’t get to wield your following as there will be nobody coming on your show!"