Piers Morgan forced to apologise to Lady Gaga for criticising her work with the World Health Organisation Piers Morgan sent the singer a lovely message, praising her efforts to raise money for COVID-19

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan has publicly apologised to singer Lady Gaga after initially questioning her attendance at a World Health Organisation conference on COVID-19 earlier this month. Responding to a tweet at the time that revealed that the singer would be a special guest at the gathering, Piers said: "Why? Has she found a cure? Otherwise, we don’t need a [expletive] singer there."

On Sunday, however, following the successful One World: #TogetherAtHome concert, it seems Piers had changed his mind about Lady Gaga and the WHO working together, and actually praised the singer for "raising a fortune".

"I owe you an apology - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats & sorry for originally questioning it," he wrote in response to Lady Gaga's tweet, which thanked the WHO for letting her be part of the project.

MORE: Piers Morgan announces change in Good Morning Britain presenting role - and fans are delighted

The message read: "I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you."

And it seems it's water under the bridge for the pair, as Lady Gaga "liked" Piers' apology tweet.

A total of $127.9million were raised for COVID-19 relief over the weekend. The concert saw performances from One Direction's Niall Horan and Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and even Taylor Swift. Beyonce also made a surprise appearance to share an important message. "To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety," she said, also thanking food and delivery workers.

READ: GMB's Piers Morgan makes fun of Amanda Holden's 'desperate' Instagram pictures

The mother-of-three also drew attention to reports that African Americans have made up a disproportionate amount of coronavirus deaths in the US, saying, "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home, and African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," she added. She also urged fans to "be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes."