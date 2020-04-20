Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid found themselves at loggerheads on Monday morning during a discussion about Victoria Beckham's decision to furlough 30 members of staff. The Good Morning Britain star accused the designer of making the tax payer "fund their loss-making vanity project". "Talking about altruism and generosity, how nice it was to read over the weekend that Victoria Beckham has decided to furlough the 30 of the staff of her failing fashion business - the one that makes no money that loses money year after year. The one that's been bailed out until near now by her fabulously rich husband, David Beckham," Piers said.

"But no - Victoria Beckham decided her gift to the nation would be to take tax payer money to furlough her staff. I wonder when the next video of them drinking two grand bottles of wine or boasting about their new £17million home in Miami." He concluded: "This furlough scheme was not for primadonna, multimillionaires like you two, running a failed vanity business that makes no money."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Beckhams - A Love Story

However, Susanna quickly came to Victoria's defence, highlighting that the furlough scheme does not specify that it is only for essential or small businesses. She further stated that Victoria was paying the difference in the staff's wages, with the furlough scheme covering 80 per cent of earnings. "I feel comfortable about the fact that the furlough scheme is about saving jobs," she told Piers. While conceding that there was perhaps a moral question surrounding the decision, Susanna then questioned why Piers was "picking on" the Beckhams and not other millionaires, saying: "I just wonder whether it's personal against Victoria Beckham, rather than a British business."

Victoria and husband David took part in the star-studded One World: Together at Home live broadcast at the weekend, to introduce Sir Elton John's performance of I'm Still Standing. David started by saying, "Hi everyone. It's great for us to be able to join you for this amazing event and lend our support to the global community all coming together at this difficult time for our world. If there's any silver lining to come of this situation, it's meant lots of time together as a family, and for this, we are grateful." He continued, "We know there are people out there who are risking everything to keep us all safe. We want to join with all of you to say a huge thank you to them."

Victoria then said, "Our thanks goes to all of the healthcare workers all around the world who are working so, so hard, leaving their families to go to work, to protect us and our children, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And now, the big performance of the night."