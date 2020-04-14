She's currently starring as Sergeant Georgie Lane in series four of BBC's Our Girl, but when Michelle Keegan isn't busy on the road filming for TV, she can be found at her Essex home with husband Mark Wright. The actress has been married to the Heart FM and former TOWIE star since 2015 – and the two even shared their gorgeous day exclusively with HELLO! magazine – but what about before that? Here's all you need to know…

Michelle Keegan and Max George

Before her marriage to Mark, Michelle was in another high-profile relationship with a celebrity: the lead singer of boyband The Wanted, Max George. The pair began dating in December 2010 and even got engaged in June 2011, but the relationship ended a year later. At the time, the couple said conflicting schedules ended up causing their break up, but there were later claims Max had been unfaithful.

Michelle dated singer Max George from 2010 to 2012

But, fortunately, it seems like the pair were able to remain civil. During an appearance on Daybreak at the time, Max responded to the news of Michelle's engagement to Mark. He told Lorraine: "I'm actually really happy for her, she's a wonderful girl. I've met Mark and he seems like a really nice bloke so yeah - I wish them all the luck in the world."

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

At the beginning of 2013, it was reported that Michelle and Mark were dating after meeting in Dubai in late 2012. It was even said that they fell in love straight away (aw!). Despite the reports, they were yet to confirm the news. Shortly after, however, the news was out and the happy couple walked the red carpet together for the first time at the National Television Awards in May 2013.

Michelle and Mark shared their special day exclusively in HELLO!

In September that same year, the cute couple announced that they had got engaged on holiday in the country where they met, Dubai. Taking to social media to announce the news with a gorgeous selfie (and perfect view of the rock), Michelle wrote: "THANK YOU for all the lovely messages, and yes it's true @markwright_ and I are engaged!! We are so SO happy xxx."

The pair have been happily married ever since

On 24 May 2015, in a beautiful Suffolk ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, Michelle and Mark said "I do" surrounded by friends and family. Michelle looked sensational in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil. On the day, Mark told HELLO! of his emotion while watching his wife meet him at the altar: "I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her [walking up the aisle]. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'"

