All you need to know about the Great British Sewing Bee presenter Joe Lycett Joe Lycett is fast becoming a household name - find out more about the star

Joe Lycett is everywhere at the moment! The funnyman is presenting Great British Sewing Bee on Wednesday night, and is also well known for his Channel 4 series, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back. But how much do you know about the 31-year-old comedian? Find out everything you need to know here...

Joe Lycett's career history

Joe is a familiar face on television, having appeared on a number of comedies and panel shows including Taskmaster, 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. He has also had a very successful career in stand-up comedy, having appeared on Live at the Apollo. He has also won a number of awards from his comedy routine, including Chortle Student Comedian of the Year, Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and the Bath New Act competition. He has also tried his hand as presenting, including The Great British Sewing Bee and The Time It Takes.

Joe is the presenter on The Great British Sewing Bee

Is Joe Lycett in a relationship?

According to this social media accounts, it looks like Joe is currently single, though the star could simply be keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. The celebrity is openly bisexual, and has previously opened up about his sexuality in his stand-up routine. Previously speaking to Birmingham Mail, he said: "It’s something I will talk about more in my stand-up act, as sexuality is a fascinating aspect of human life. Alan Carr is an out and proud gay man but there isn’t a famous bisexual equivalent – it’s a lot rarer. There are actually a lot of people who deny that bisexuality exists and say it’s just someone being indecisive. I originally came out as gay when I was a teenager, then backtracked when I thought I had closed off the market a bit!"

Joe also presents Channel 4's Got Your Back

Changing his name from Joe Lycett to Hugo Boss

Joe made headlines earlier this year after changing his name to protest against the fashion brand after the company sent out cease-and-desist notices to businesses and charities using the word 'boss'. He explained: "So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding."

He continued: "It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy." He has since changed it back to Joe.

