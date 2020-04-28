Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid apologised to a guest on the breakfast show on Tuesday after they broke down in tears during an interview. The interviewee was discussing her joy at her partner's recovery from COVID-19 when she became understandably emotional as Susanna gently questioned her about his illness. Watch the moment here...

WATCH: Susanna Reid apologises to guest on GMB

Susanna co-hosts the show with Piers Morgan, who caused controversy on Tuesday after questioning Victoria Atkins about PPE. Defending him following the interview, Susanna told Piers not to worry about "the reaction", as he explained: "I’m sorry, I just found that shocking and I’m going to get the usual reaction... But my point is this, anyone who listens to that minister, she was just making it up as she went along. She’d never heard of that exercise, she’d never heard of any of the findings, she’d never heard of any of it." Piers previously received over 1000 Ofcom complaints following his interview with MP Helen Whately.

