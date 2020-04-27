Phillip Schofield admits he has shocked his own mum with new lockdown hair! Photo The This Morning star revealed all on Instagram

Phillip Schofield is embracing his new lockdown look! The This Morning star took to Instagram at the weekend to share a funny photo showing him posing for a selfie with his trademark silver hair looking decidedly longer and standing up on end. With a wry smile on his face, 58-year-old Phillip captioned the picture: "Skype'd my mum, my hair made her jump."

Phillip Schofield revealed his lockdown look on Instagram

The TV favourite has attempted to keep his hair in check during the lockdown. At the start of the month, he shared a live video on Instagram Stories showing him trimming the sides, telling fans: "This was bound to happen at some stage!" The clip showed the dad-of-two cutting the tiny strays close to his ear with an electric blade. "Oh my good gracious," he gasped. "I'm going to make such a pig's ear of this." Looking towards the camera lens whilst trimming, Phillip explained: "It's only a brief live, as I need both hands and I need to concentrate! But I just thought I'd let you know what was happening in my afternoon."

Phillip recently moved into a central London flat after leaving the £2million home he had shared with wife Stephanie, and their daughters Molly and Ruby. His decision to relocate comes two months after he came out as gay in a candid statement. Speaking about his decision to share his news, the star said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family."