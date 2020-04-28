All you need to know about Your Home Made Perfect star Laura Jane Clark The architect appears on the show alongside Angela Scanlon

Many are loving the latest series of Your Home Made Perfect. The BBC2 home show offers its participants as well as viewers at home a virtual experience to see potential renovations before they take place, giving home-owners the opportunity to 'view' their house before committing to building. One of the architects in the show, which is presented by Angela Scanlon, is Laura Jane Clark. As an innovative designer she always seeks to get home-owners the best out of their property. So who is Laura? Ahead of the next episode on Tuesday, here's all you need to know...

Laura Jane Clark bio

Laura is an architect from London based in Crystal Palace. After completing her degree at the Mackintosh School of Architecture, which is part of the Glasgow School of Art, and then at the Liverpool School of Architecture. Once qualified back in 2007, Laura began working for a building company for a short while and then began working with Guy Greenfield Architects as an assistant.

Laura appears on the BBC2 show alongside presenter Angela Scanlon

Laura Jane Clark career

After working in the field for several years, Laura then set up her own company, Lamp Architects. According to her website, the company, which was founded nine years ago, specialises in residential conversions, extensions and new builds. As well as working on the BBC2 show, Laura has done plenty of other TV work. The architect has appeared on shows such as Ugly House to Lovely House, This Morning on ITV as an interiors expert, and alongside fellow famed-architect George Clarke on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

Laura helps families design and create their dream home

Laura Jane Clark: Your Home Made Perfect

In 2019, Laura joined BBC2 for their show Your Home Made Perfect. She features as a design expert alongside fellow architect Robert Jamison and presenter Angela. On the show Laura offers advice to home-owners who are wanting to shake up their existing property, by showing them a virtual version of their brand-new home with extra wow factor before they commit to building. The architect also posts plenty of gorgeous home inspiration on her Instagram page.

Your Home Made Perfect continues Tuesday at 8pm on BBC2.

