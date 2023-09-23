Strictly 2023: Meet Angela Scanlon's gorgeous family

The One Show star Angela Scanlon will be dancing with Carlos Gu on this series of Strictly Come Dancing

Angela Scanlon is best known for presenting much-loved BBC shows such as Your Garden Made Perfect, and The One Show, but when she's not busy working on TV and radio jobs, she can be found at home with her husband, Roy Horgan, and their two adorable daughters.

Born and bred in Ireland, the presenter comes from a large family and like to keep her own little brood private. But if you're intrigued and want to know more about the Irish beauty's family as she takes to the Strictly dancefloor with Carlos Gu, then look no further. Here's what we know…

WATCH: The One Show's Angela Scanlon shares update after horror car crash

Angela Scanlon's husband and daughters

In June 2014, Angela married business entrepreneur Roy Horgan in a gorgeous ceremony in Wicklow. On their four-year anniversary, the presenter shared an adorable picture from their big day, captioning the picture: "Four years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world emoji]."

© Instagram The TV presenter and her husband Roy have been married since 2014

In February 2018, the pair welcomed their eldest daughter, Ruby Ellen. They went on to welcome a second daughter called Marnie Fae in February 2022.

© Instagram Angela welcomed Marnie in 2022

At the time of Marnie's birth, Angela posted the sweetest update on Instagram writing: "Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22 [sparkle emoji] Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… Our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted."

While Angela likes to keep her family life private, she occasionally shares photos of her little ones.

© Instagram Roy is a doting dad

Over the summer, the mum-of-two posted a carousel of heartwarming holiday snapshots featuring her two daughters. The family-of-four appeared in high spirits during their trip to Angela's native Ireland. In her caption, she gushed: "Honestly when the sun shines in Ireland there is nowhere I (or anyone) would rather be."

Touching on her blissful family life, she went on to say: "Flying back to London today to start a new adventure & feeling all sorts of feelings but these past few weeks with my family have made me feel so grateful for everything I have in my life. So much love & freedom & support & laughter (and bread). Maybe my favourite ever summer. I know it's not over but…."

Ahead of the series, Angela gave her followers a glimpse inside her Strictly and part of it sweetly involved her young daughters. The star posed alongside the duo in a lift, and the sweetest picture of Ruby playing on a skateboard in the park.

Angela Scanlon's early life and family

Angela was born in County Meath, Ireland and has three sisters. Her mother worked in administration and her father in construction. After finishing school, the fashion-lover went on to study business and planned to open up her own clothes shop. She then worked at a number of magazine titles as a journalist before moving into television work.

© Instagram Angela posted this cute throwback picture

Although little is known about her siblings, the 39-year-old posted this adorable throwback picture on her Instagram of her family. She captioned the post: "Missing my clan today (mother on camera duty!) and missing the luxury of sitting on a boat in an inappropriate dress eating sweets. Also, I just fell in love with myself a tiny bit because I see my own little mad egg baby in my face & she's cute as [expletive]."