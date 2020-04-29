This Morning's Holly and Phil in hysterics over misunderstanding with guest Stephen Graham - watch The This Morning presenters were in giggles over the fun interview

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been having the best time with virtual interviews on This Morning - especially when things go wrong! While Tuesday's show saw John Torode fail to notice as his tea towel caught on fire, Wednesday's episode had the presenters in hysterics as they teased Line of Duty star Stephen Graham over the background of his video call - particularly when they thought he had used a swear word to describe his surroundings! Watch the brilliant moment here...

WATCH: Holly and Phil are in giggles over Stephen Graham interview

Stephen recently revealed that his role in Peaky Blinders season six had been postponed. Speaking on the podcast Pound for Pound about how his role has been put on hold, he explained: "I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

Peaky Blinders is just one of the many shows that has forced to postpone filming due to the nationwide lockdown, and announced the news back in March on Instagram in a post which read: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."

