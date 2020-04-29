Paul Hollywood has faced backlash over his new show Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, with some viewers taking to Twitter to complain, claiming that the Bake Off judge 'belittled' the people he met on the show. One person wrote: "What the [expletive] is wrong with Channel 4 sending Paul Hollywood to Japan to belittle the culture & patronise skilled, dedicated craftsman. Churning out this cliche [rubbish] just reinforces why mainstream food media is going to be dead within a decade."

What did you think of the episode?

Another viewer added: "#Paulhollywoodeatsjapan is an absolute shambles. Getting Paul Hollywood to bumble about like a typical 'Brit abroad' giving a Michelin starred ramen chef a pot noodle. He can't understand that they are good at baking and have different customs and he finds it all weird." A third person joked: "Paul Hollywood treating a Japanese bakery like he’s discovered a Greggs on an uninhabited island in the middle of the Pacific."

READ: Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra makes surprising confession about their marriage

However, others defended the show, with one writing: "The negative tweets are so annoying! The vast majority of the UK population would not know the cultural etiquette of Japan, so I for one found it educational and entertaining. Well done Paul and Kilara." Another added: "Firstly, it's an entertainment programme. If you are not entertained, just switch off! Secondly, I made Japanese milk rolls yesterday and they were... amazing!"

Paul has yet to respond to the backlash

READ: Great British Bake Off star reveals painful fall out with Paul Hollywood after quitting show

Paul has yet to respond to the criticism, but thanked a fan who praised the show on Twitter, writing: "Glad you liked it." The TV personality might have a quiet few months thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, as Channel 4 has yet to confirm where Bake Off which return in 2020. A show's spokesperson told HELLO!: "We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all options for producing the show safely. Filming of the series will begin when it is safe to do so."