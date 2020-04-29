Fans full of praise for Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's new comedy Code 404 Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin also star in the new police comedy

Stephen Graham might have missed out on Peaky Blinders season six, his brand new show, Code 404, has been released to a hugely positive response! The actor, who is perhaps best known for starring in Line of Duty and Boardwalk Empire, stars in the series as DI Roy Carver who has to deal with his partner DI John Major (Daniel Mays) being turned into a less than perfect AI-version of himself.

WATCH: Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays star in Code 404

The synopsis reads: "DI John Major had it all: wife Kelly, best friend and police partner Carver, a glittering career in the police force… when his cover was blown and he met an untimely death. One year later, he’s back - part A.I. and better than ever… or so he’d like to believe. Full of glitches, he’s got to track down the person who shot him, prove himself as a cop so as not to get shut down, and save his marriage and his friendship, all with his partner Carver to boot."

Taking to social media to discuss the new show, one person wrote: "Tried the first episode of #Code404 purely based on the out of this world cast and its VERY funny. Well worth a watch." Another added: "Just watched the first two #Code404 and I’m gonna finish the rest after walking my dog. Anything @DanielMays9 @StephenGraham73 and Anna Maxwell Martin are in individually is always worth watching, but together, and showcasing their comedic talents, they’re sublime."

A third person tweeted: "#Code404 This is ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS! Covid lockdown is survivable as long as you watch DI John Major @DanielMays9 and DI Roy Carver @StephenGraham73 on @NOWTV!"

