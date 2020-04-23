Piers Morgan has revealed that he thinks he deserves a role in the popular show Line of Duty following his interviews with MP Helen Whately, where he questioned her about the coronavirus pandemic. After the show's creator, Jed Mercurio, suggested that one of the show's characters should channel Piers' interrogation skills, the Good Morning Britain presenter took the the idea - and suggested that he simply join the cast himself! Watch the moment here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan wants to be on Line of Duty

READ: GMB's Piers Morgan mocks Susanna Reid for having a TikTok account

The TV personality recently amused fans after apologising to his son Spencer after forgetting to list him in the things he has missed during lockdown. Speaking about what he misses the most, he previously explained: "We have a pub very near our house, our local and we just miss the spontaneity of being able to go and have a drink before lunch or dinner." Spencer then shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it: "When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan." Piers responded with a public apology, tweeting: "Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, & look forward to seeing you again..... AFTER the pub."