Googlebox's June Bernicoff makes Ruth Langsford tearful as she shares details of life without Leon We're surprised they all made it to the end without crying

June Bernicoff from Gogglebox had a heartbreaking chat with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Friday’s This Morning, about life without husband Leon who died nine months ago. Leon and June were fan favourites, and June has written a candid book about their love story and life together. Speaking about how writing the book has helped cope with the grief, June shared: "It's only been nine months but, fortunately, I've been very busy because I was approached to write the book and that's been wonderful because it’s given me a purpose."

Leon and June on their Gogglebox sofa

Eamonn and Ruth, who admitted to identifying with the adorable couple when watching the show - grew more emotional as June continued: "You know, to think back about things, to set aside parts of the day to write. I think at first it was just a sadness because I started remembering about the last few days when he was really ill, whereas going back to when we met and all the fun we had when we were 18 and 21 with no cares in the world - there was lots of fun to be had. Growing, our jobs, and our families - 63 years of life. Quite honestly, I can’t remember life without him, not really." June continued to break hearts around the watching nation by revealing more details about first meeting Leon when she had just left school and he had come out of the Forces, saying: "It was instant attraction, I think. I can remember the voice, that very deep throaty voice and the cheeky grin."

June talks to Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning

READ: Dr Ranj reveals Strictly Come Dancing has already improved his body confidence

Reading out the dedication from June’s new book, June & Leon: Our Story, Eamonn said: "To Leon, my husband, my best friend, my soulmate and sparring partner, who shared my innermost secrets and taught me to live everyday to the full." Although still very saddened by the loss of legendary Leon, fans were still happy to see that June is doing well, with one writing on Twitter: "I love Leon and June I'm so glad to see she's ok. He's very much missed by everyone," while another added: "Brilliant interview June and thank you once again for sharing your lives with us."

READ: This Bake Off star has said she's up for I'm a Celebrity - find out who