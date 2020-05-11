Holly Willoughby reveals concerns over her son Chester going back to school The presenter has three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Following Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Sunday, many parents have revealed their joy that their children might be back at school as soon as 1 June. Primary school pupils could return next month, in stages, with reception, Year 1 and Year 6 students being the first, but This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared her concerns about the PM's decision on Monday's show.

Talking with Janet Street-Porter, Matthew Wright and co-presenter Phillip Schofield about what the new measures mean, the mother-of-three revealed she was sure her son Chester, five, would not be able to follow social distancing rules and stay two metres away from his best friend Arthur if he were to return to school.

Holly Willoughby has three children: Harry, Belle and Chester

As journalists are classified as essential workers, Holly is still going to work as usual between Monday and Thursday, presenting This Morning alongside her co-host Philip. However, she's at home the rest of the time, where, like many busy parents, she is balancing time alone with time with her family. The 39-year-old married TV producer Dan Baldwin in 2007 and the couple share three children: Harry, ten, nine-year-old daughter Belle and Chester.

The presenter has been enjoying her time with her young family, taking on gardening, baking and even modelling alongside little Chester.

In April, the star shared a rare photo with her youngest son to help promote a new Marks & Spencer T-shirt which is being sold in aid of NHS Charities Together. In the sweet picture, both Holly and Chester wore the tops, but while the TV star beamed for the camera, just a hint of her son's smile could be seen.

The presenter has been baking bread during lockdown

But it hasn't all been fun and games for Holly. Speaking to the Duchess of Cambridge on This Morning last week, the 39-year-old confessed that home schooling was "a challenge".

"Home schooling is a challenge, as I am sure you are experiencing yourself – I also have three children at different ages and it is quite difficult keeping them all occupied with their individual topics," she revealed.