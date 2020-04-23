Holly Willoughby reveals husband's annoying habit while discussing life in lockdown – watch This This Morning presenter and her husband have been married since 2007

Holly Willoughby has revealed her husband Dan Baldwin has been getting on her nerves recently and we're sure many others can relate. The This Morning presenter was discussing Thurday's topic of relationships in lockdown alongside co-host Phillip Schofield when she admitted that isolation in their house has come with its challenges. Watch the video to find out what she had to say...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly's husband has this annoying habit...

After Holly revealed her pet peeve, Phillip then suggested viewers at home get involved by revealing their partners annoying habits, which led Holly to state: "Dan this is your moment to get payback," before joking: "what have I done?" The 39-year-old's funny comment on her husband's habits comes soon after she explained how they were making more effort to get along while living in lockdown.

MORE: Phillip Schofield shares hilarious behind-the-scenes anti-bacterial wipe fail

Holly and Dan have been married for thirteen years

She said on This Morning earlier this month: "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.