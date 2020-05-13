Simon Cowell's six-year-old son is branching out into the world of showbiz. The little boy has landed a role in the upcoming new animated Scooby Doo film, it has been revealed. Proud dad Simon, 61, shared a photo showing himself and Eric in a sound booth recording their parts; Eric is listed to voice the character of Ben in Scoob!, while Simon will play himself. The BGT star also shared a still showing himself as an animated character, sitting around a table with Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy and Scooby Doo.

"I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I'm thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric. So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie '@SCOOB!', it was the quickest yes I've ever said," Simon captioned his Instagram post. "We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do. It's brilliant and what's more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15." The film also stars the likes of Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried. As a result of the coronavirus, Scoob! will be released to video on demand.

Simon enjoys a very close relationship with Eric, his only child. He welcomed the little boy with longterm partner Lauren Silverman on 14 February 2014. Eric has joined his dad at work on a number of occasions, and Simon has made no secret of the fact he would like his son to one day take over his business empire. In 2018, Simon appeared on Lorraine, where he spoke about his then four-year-old. He told host Lorraine Kelly: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me, because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over." The music mogul also told The Sun: "He has to take over for me. I've put him in training. He's down at the shows, he has earplugs in. I would absolutely love it if he could do what I do."