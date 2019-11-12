Amanda Holden reveals what Simon Cowell doesn't like about her Simon Cowell joined Amanda on Heart FM

Simon Cowell joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston at Heart FM on Tuesday morning to discuss his new X Factor show, and during their chat Amanda revealed what Simon finds "irritating" about her. Speaking about being interviewed by his fellow Britain's Got Talent judge on the radio show, Simon said: "This is very surreal for me. Sitting next to Amanda doing her own radio show... You know what, and this is the perfect job for you."

Simon and Amanda are judges on Britain's Got Talent together

Amanda jokily asked him if he was saying she has a face for radio, to which Simon replied: "No, because you love talking... and this is all about talking." Amanda then retorted: "I do love talking... And I never stop... And that’s something that’s always irritated you isn’t it?"

Simon denied that he finds her irritating, and joked: "No, we can edit you out of [Britain's Got Talent], it’s a bit difficult on this one." During the interview, the 60-year-old also opened up about why he had decided to cancel X Factor: All Stars and bring forward his show searching for a new band, despite it being a similar format to a Little Mix show that is set to launch in 2020. He said: "Sometimes you just gotta do something quick and the truth was is that I have a group show which I launched in America, I think four, five years ago. We’ve always decided to do a group show in the UK so we’d agreed with ITV that we were gonna do X Factor Groups in 2020."

Simon joked about how much Amanda likes to chat

He continued: "So that was all fine and then we were going to do the All Stars version this year and then when we found out that the Little Mix show was gonna go out in 2020, I didn’t want to follow that show since we’d already planned it years ago. I thought, 'Well we’ll just bring it forward.' Simple as that. And it wasn’t like some grudge against Little Mix or whatever because you know I owe those girls a lot you know."