David Walliams is a chameleon when it comes to his onscreen roles, appearing in a number of guises to portray his comedic characters. But his latest transformation might be his best yet. The TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of himself dressed as his Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden! David, 48, can be seen sitting behind the famous BGT judging desk, dressed in a pink sequined dress and wearing a long wig. Cupping his face in his hands and smiling for the camera, David certainly resembles his glamorous colleague – and his fans were delighted by his impersonation. "OMG you look so pretty!" Natalie Imbruglia commented, while another follower admitted: "I AM SO HERE FOR THIS!"

A short time later, David uploaded a second photo this time showing him dressed as Simon Cowell, complete with dark sunglasses and his shirt unbuttoned to the waist. Alongside both images, David reminded his fans to tune in to the National Television Awards, which he is hosting for the first time, having taken over from Dermot O'Leary, who was at the helm for the last ten years. Britain's Got Talent has been nominated in the Talent Show category, with TV judge nods for both David and Simon. Confirming his hosting duties in a statement earlier this year, David quipped: "I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTAs - and will ensure I also win them all!"

The 2020 National Television Awards will air live on ITV on 28th January, with Ant and Dec up for the Best Presenter award for the 19th time. Speaking about winning the award, which is voted for by the public, every year, Ant explained: "For a millisecond we feel bad," before Dec added: "Rarely do we feel bad for the others. It's a dog eat dog in the entertainment world!" Ant then admitted: "With everything that has happened in my personal life, I just wasn’t sure people would still vote." Dec agreed, replying: "It was a really lovely message from the audience just to back us and say we're still with you."