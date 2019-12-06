Everything you need to know about Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 Midge is back and better than ever

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season three is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited! The popular series, which is available on Amazon Prime, follows a former housewife, Miriam, who decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. The show has gone from strength-to-strength, so we're all set for season three to be the best one yet! Find out everything you need to know about the show here…

When is Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 out?

After months of waiting, the new series landed on Amazon Prime on Friday 6 December, just in time to cancel all of your weekend plans to settle in and watch! The first two series are already available to stream as well, so you have plenty to catch up on if you haven't already!

What happened in Marvelous Mrs Maisel seasons one and two?

Set in NYC in the 1950s, Miriam Maisel is a wealthy, lovable stay at home mother-of-two and a loving wife to her husband Joel, who has dreams of becoming a comic. However, after a particularly bad stand-up routine, Joel leaves Midge and tells her that he has been having an affair with his secretary. Devastated, a drunk Midge performs her first erratic stand-up routine, getting the attention of Susie, an employee of the club who wants to be a manager. Together, the pair begin to navigate the world of comedy, honing Miriam's routine while making friends and enemies along the way.

Meanwhile, Miriam's parents, Abe and Rose, have plenty of their own problems. With Rose upset that Abe doesn't pay her any attention, as he is focused on other things like his work and how much he hates his son-in-law's parents, she goes to live in Paris – with a desperate Abe joining her (when he eventually noticed). Upon their return to NYC, the pair work on their marriage while discovering the truth about what their daughter (and their CIA agent son) have been up to.

What can we expect from Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3?

In the season two finale, Midge is invited to go on tour with Shy Baldwin, a popular singer. Instantly jumping at the chance, she breaks up with her charming doctor fiancé, Benjamin, to hit the road – but not before realising that she had chosen to be alone from now on – and spending one more night with her ex-husband, Joel. Meanwhile, Susie is asked to be Midge's number one enemy Sophie Lennon's manager, an offer that will surely be too good for the cash-strapped manager to refuse.

Meanwhile, Joel decides that he is going to open a club, while Abe quits his job at Columbia University and leaves Bell labs, deciding that he wants to do something meaningful again (while forgetting that Columbia actually owns his apartment with Rose).

Who is in the Marvelous Mrs Maisel cast?

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam. The 29-year-old has previously starred in Black Box, The Blacklist but is otherwise perhaps best known for her role as Rachel Posner in House of Cards. She has shot to stardom since playing Miriam, and will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Ironbark in 2020. Tony Shalhoub plays Abe, Miriam's unintentionally hilarious father. Tony has won a Best Supporting Actor Emmy award for the role. Alex Borstein, who plays Susie, is perhaps best known for voicing Lois on Family Guy, and received the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in 2019.

In fact, plenty of the cast won Emmy awards for this role, with Luke Kirby winning Best Guest Actor for his role as comedian Lenny Bruce, while Jane Lynch won Best Supporting Actress for her role of Sophie Lennon. Meanwhile, Michael Zegen plays Miriam's ex-husband, Joel, while Marin Hinkle plays Rose Weismann.

Is there a Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 3 trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it here: