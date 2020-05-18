The sweet way Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra is helping him cope during lockdown The former footballer is fronting new series of Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh

Harry Redknapp is back on our screens for brand new series of Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh alongside some of football's biggest legends. But aside from the beautiful game, he can be found at home with his beloved wife Sandra. The former King of the Jungle consistently sings Sandra's praises, but it seems that, particularly in lockdown, he's been relying on her more than ever when it comes to technology.

WATCH: Harry Redknapp talks exclusively to HELLO!

The former football player and manager appeared on Monday's This Morning to discuss the new series of his show, when he couldn't help but gush about how his wife was helping him when relying on tech. He told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "Sandra really has helped me. Without her doing I wouldn't have a clue – I'm useless. She's picked it up very well." He jokily added: "She wants pay at the moment for all the work she's done."

Harry and Sandra have been married for over 50 years

Sandra and Harry have been married for 53 years, having tied the knot in 1967. The pair first met when they were 17 in their local pub. Speaking about their relationship during his stint in the I'm a Celebrity Jungle, Harry said: "Even when I'm out I ring her ten times a day. She's my life. I'm a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

Harry's Heroes is back on our screens once again

During a previous chat with HELLO!, the TV star expressed his love for his wife. "I can't wait to get home to see her tonight to be honest with you," he confessed at the time. "I know it is silly after 54 years, but that is how we are. We go out, we are like Johnny no-mates. There is always just me and Sandra. We go out together on Saturday nights; we go to a restaurant." He continued: "You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!" Cute.

Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh starts Monday 18 May at 9pm on ITV.

