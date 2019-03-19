Harry Redknapp's new show praised by fans for highlighting mental health The show saw retired footballers try to get back into shape for a match

Harry Redknapp was back on our screens on Monday night with his new show, Harry's Heroes: The Full English. In the series, the football manager brought together a group of retired footballers to get them training again to play a match against Germany. During the episode, former Arsenal player Paul Merson opened up about his struggle with addiction and how it has affected his life, and viewers were quick to praise the candid conversation.

Paul opened up about his struggle with addiction

One person wrote: "Watching Paul Merson opening up to David Seaman and Robbie Fowler about his addiction problems was powerful stuff. #HarrysHeroes," while another person added: "Watching #HarrysHeroes and have to say Paul Merson deserves a lot more credit than he gets for overcoming what he has done." Paul thanked fans on Twitter for their support, writing: "Thank you for the supportive tweets, means the world to me. Taking one day at a time but it's getting better for me. Addiction is the most lonely of places and I've had three of the worst types over three decades. Never be afraid to talk, you're never alone."

READ: I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp shows off £3.5m house in birthday Instagram post

Loading the player...

Harry has had a seriously busy few months after winning I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018, where he won the hearts of the nation with his love of jam roly poly and anecdotes about his wife, Sandra. After the series, the 72-year-old admitted that he almost didn't take part after Sandra has been taken ill from sepsis in the weeks before he was due to travel to Australia. He previously explained: "It was only the last week that Sandra had been a lot better because she'd been really bad. It was a really scary illness. Sandra had suddenly been taken ill, luckily she got an ambulance otherwise sitting there in A&E could have gotten really dangerous."

READ: What is I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp's net worth? Find out here