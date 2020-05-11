Piers Morgan jokes that his parents are in no rush to end lockdown because they don't want to see him Piers Morgan joked that his father was having the time of his life since lockdown began

Piers Morgan returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday after being off for a week due to illness. Although the presenter was happy to be back, he confessed to Susanna Reid that he was actually "frustrated" following Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Sunday night.

WATCH as Piers Morgan reveals his parents are happy during lockdown

Talking about the confusion surrounding the new lockdown easing measures, Piers admitted that he wanted to reunite with his sons, who he has not seen in ten weeks, and his parents – although it seems the feeling is not mutual.

Piers with his mother Gay

"He's having the time of his life," Piers said of his father. "No one is bothering him, he is in a big beautiful home with a lovely garden, doing his gardening. No one is bothering him, he is having a nice bottle of wine every night. He is having the best of lives," he jokingly added.

"We had a little family Zoom last night," he said, before Susanna joked, "That's as close as he wants to get!" "Yes," said Piers laughing, before adding, "He said, 'I don't want to rush it'. I wouldn't want to put them at risk in any way but I would love to be able to see my sons from two metres, on the common where they live, for example."

Piers has said he wants to see his sons, here with his eldest, Spencer

Piers' return to the hit ITV breakfast show comes a week after he announced that he would be off air until he received the results of a COVID-19 test he had taken after he had developed a possible coronavirus symptom. Thankfully, the following day, Piers revealed to fans that the test had come back negative.

"UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work," he said at the time.