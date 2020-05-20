White Lines star Laura Haddock is the woman of the hour at the moment, having received widespread praise for her role as Zoe in the hit Netflix drama, White Lines. While in the series, Laura plays a woman who goes to Ibiza to discover who murdered her brother 20 years earlier, in reality, the mum-of-two has been making the most of the lockdown in London with her two children, Pip and Margot.

Laura shared a sweet snap of her youngster

In a recent post shared over Easter, the actress shared two snaps of her little ones on Instagram but was careful to keep their identities hidden. In one photo, her son can be seen looking at chalk drawings on the ground thanking the NHS, while another shows her snuggled up in bed with one of her little ones holding her arm. She captioned the album: "Happy Easter x #stayhome #staysafe #nhs."

Laura has a son and a daughter, Pip and Margot

Laura shared her two children with fellow actor Sam Claflin, who she split from in 2019 after six years of marriage. At the time, the pair released a joint statement which read: "Sam and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together. We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's White Lines trailer

Sam previously opened up about how they met saying: "We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark. We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7 am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect.'"

