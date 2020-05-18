Fans are loving Laura Haddock's latest role in the hit Netflix series White Lines, where she plays a young woman who visits Ibiza to discover the truth behind her brother's disappearance 20 years earlier. While the Guardians of the Galaxy actress tends to keep her personal life private, she announced her split from fellow actor Sam Claflin in a public statement back in 2019.

Laura and Sam split in 2019

While not going into details about the reason behind the split, they shared identical statements which read: "Sam and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together. We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

The news that the couple had split six years after tying the knot in 2013 was no doubt a surprise to fans. The pair, who share two children together, previously opened up about their relationship in interviews, with Sam explaining that he instantly knew he had met the woman he wanted to marry.

He previously explained: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark. We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect.'"