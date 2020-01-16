Just months after her split from husband Sam Claflin, actress Laura Haddock has thrown herself into a new project - filming The Laureate, a drama based on the life of British war poet Robert Graves. And for her role in the upcoming movie, the 34-year-old has undergone quite the dramatic transformation! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Laura shared a series of posts which showed her sporting a dark pixie cut. "Chip chop [scissors emoji]," she wrote alongside one snap.

Laura Haddock teased this snap of her new hairstyle

The British beauty is set to star alongside Tom Hughes, Dianna Agron and Kathy Bates in the wartime drama. It is believed to be Laura's first film since she parted ways from Peaky Blinders star Sam in August. At the time, the Captive actress posted a joint statement which said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

Sam, 33, recently revealed he has been keeping busy with anything that can "distract" him since the split. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, he told Radio Times: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with." The former couple share three-year-old son Pip and two-year-old daughter Margot. "I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," the Peaky Blinders star added.

Sam and Laura started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. The dad-of-two previously opened up about his romance with Laura, admitting it was love at first sight. He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark.

"We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect.'"

