Pasha Kovalev has left fans heartbroken after sharing some disappointing news on social media on Wednesday. Taking to his Twitter page, the former Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed that his latest tour with Aljaz Skorjanec, called Here Come The Boys, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Unfortunately, we've had to postpone the 'Here Come The Boys' Live Tour shows until next year," he tweeted.

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom as both he and Aljaz will now be joined by fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima next year. He added: "But we have GREAT news for 2021, @AljazSkorjanec and I, will now be joined by @GrazianoDiPrima! Looking forward to seeing you all next year!" Sharing details on how the tickets will remain valid, Pasha continued: "If you've already bought tickets for this year, please hold on to them as they will be valid for the new dates."

The new dates for the Here Come The Boys tour

After the news was confirmed, professional dancer Graziano wrote: "The secrets out, I will be joining the cast of Here Come The Boys for 2021! I am very excited to be working with my good friends Aljaz and Pasha on this incredible show, coming to a theatre near you!" The 29-date nationwide tour was originally set to kick off on 13 June at Southend's Cliffs Pavilion, but will now commence on 10 June 2021 in Portsmouth. The dance spectacular will feature elements of "ballroom, Latin, commercial, contemporary, ballet, acro and tap, tap dancers and more."

Although many of Pasha's followers were sad over the news, the majority agreed it was probably the most "sensible" thing to do. "Sorry not seeing the show this year but look forward to seeing it next year x," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "I'm gutted too but at least it has been rescheduled to next summer." A third post read: "Really looking forward to seeing you all again in 2021. Take care and stay safe everyone."

