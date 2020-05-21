Duncan Bannatyne is currently on our screens for his Indian adventure in The Real Marigold Hotel, but when he's not on the TV, the former Dragon's Den star can be found in sunny Portugal with his wife Nigora. The multi-millionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist is a dad to six children and also a proud grandfather-of-two. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know...

Duncan Bannatyne wife Nigora

Duncan, 71, began dating former Harley Street receptionist Nigora in 2015 and Duncan revealed it was love at first sight. He exclusively told HELLO! at the time: "Nigora and I are very much in love. We met only a few weeks ago and many people don't realise we only began our relationship after the break-up of my previous relationship had occurred." He popped the question with an incredible £40,000 diamond ring during a romantic trip to Monte Carlo in 2016, and the couple wed the following year in an intimate beach ceremony in Portugal, where they now live.

Duncan married his third wife Nigora in 2017

Duncan Bannatyne children and grandchildren

As well as being a stepfather to Nigora's daughter from a previous relationship, Duncan has six children from his previous marriage. With his first wife, Gail, he welcomed Abigail, Hollie, Jennifer and Eve. Duncan then began a relationship with Joanne McCue and they welcomed Emily and Thomas, before marrying in 2006. However, the couple then announced they were divorcing in 2010. Duncan's also has grandchildren through his eldest daughter, Abigail, but mostly keeps his family life private.

Duncan with his daughter Abigail

Duncan and his wife Nigora have previously opened up about having their own children. Soon after they wed, the couple appeared on This Morning to discuss the prospect of future children. At the time, Nigora said: "Of course yeah, we've been too busy with the wedding, now we're just going to plan the future family hopefully." After revealing she would like at least two boys, father-of-six Duncan quipped: "That will be nine [children] in total. I feel great… I can't wait, I think it will be wonderful. Nigora will make a wonderful mother."

