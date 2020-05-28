Duncan Bannatyne is back on our screens this week as he travels around India in BBC's The Real Marigold Hotel; but when he's not exploring all that Puducherry has to offer, he can be found with his wife Nigora Whitehorn in sunny Portugal. The couple currently reside there, and the two even decided to tie the knot in their adopted homeland back in 2017. Shortly after their big day, the couple shared a few of the details about their "dream" wedding. Appearing on This Morning via video link, the former Dragons Den star, 71, confessed he was thrilled with how the day went.

"There was 140 people there on both days and the first day of course I wore a kilt and my best man wore a kilt," he shared. "Nigora wore the traditional white wedding dress. It was just a beautiful magical day. We got married, conducted the ceremony on the beach beside the lake and then we had dinner and partied until 2am."

Sharing her delight at being married, Nigora, 40, said: "It feels amazing, it feels so natural as well. We've been together for two years and lived together since the first week." Multi-millionaire Duncan simply added: "I'm just very happy." In the past, both Duncan and Nigora have received criticism about their relationship, specifically their 31-year age gap. Nigora remarked: "We're really happy, I don't pay attention to any of the comments on newspapers or social media... I'm really happy with the man that I love. Look at him, how can I not be happy?"

When asked about the prospect of having children, the mother-of-one said at the time: "Of course yeah, we've been too busy with the wedding, now we're just going to plan the future family hopefully." After revealing she would like at least two boys, father-of-six Duncan quipped: "That will be nine [children] in total. I feel great… I can't wait, I think it will be wonderful. Nigora will make a wonderful mother." Nigora continued: "He's an amazing father. I'm really proud of him the way he is with my daughter; she absolutely adores Duncan. She couldn’t have asked for a better stepfather. I'm really happy and I'm sure he's going to be an amazing father for our future children."

The couple met at a Harley Street's dentist office where Nigora was working as a receptionist at the time, and the twice-married millionaire revealed it was love at first sight. He previously said: "I spotted her while getting some crowns done. Just as I was building up the courage to speak to her, the buzzer went for my appointment. When I went home I couldn't stop thinking about her, I felt obsessed! I felt in love with her." Duncan was already hinting at marriage just weeks after he began dating Nigora. He exclusively told HELLO! at the time: "Nigora and I are very much in love. We met only a few weeks ago and many people don't realise we only began our relationship after the break-up of my previous relationship had occurred."

