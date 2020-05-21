Stacey Dooley has opened up about how her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, saved her from a stressful "saga" during lockdown, as he helped her dye her red locks after her roots were "halfway down [her] head". Chatting to Glamour, the Strictly winner, who is starring in Stacey Dooley: Lockdown Heroes on Thursday night, explained: "I had a hair saga... I thought, 'This cannot continue.' So, my boyfriend, bless him, was by the window trying to do my hair. I just thought, "Oh, God, we're at this point."

Stacey and Kevin have been in lockdown together

Speaking about how they have been spending time in lockdown together, she continued: "I can't grumble. You know, I've got the kettle here, the cupboards are full, the flat's immaculate. The flat's never been so clean, I can't tell you! All I do is clean, cook, clean and cook. It's like the 1940s! But it’s week six now, I'm over it. I think, do you know what, it's a miracle if I get out of the bed at midday. I've put a silk shirt on today. I've done my teeth. I think actually this is a massive, massive effort!"

Stacey has been making the best of lockdown by doing some home improvements and recently revealed that she has treated herself to a gorgeous new working space with a new desk and office chair. Sharing a snap of the chair on Instagram, she captioned the pic: "My new baby. (The desk itself comes in July. Perfect.)" A previous post revealed that Stacey usually keeps the chair in the corner of her living room next to the breakfast bar, made of simple grey wood that matches the kitchen cupboards in the beautiful flat that she shares with Kevin.

