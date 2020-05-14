Duncan Bannatyne expresses his fear of not seeing newest family members amid lockdown restrictions The entrepreneur is currently on our screens in The Real Marigold Hotel

Duncan Bannatyne has taken to Twitter recently to vent his frustration at not being able to register the births of his two new granddaughters. The Dragon's Den star, who is currently appearing in BBC's The Real Marigold Hotel, also revealed his fear at not being able to see his newest family members amid restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star and entrepreneur, 71, tweeted on Tuesday: "My granddaughters were recently born. We cannot register the births as the registry office is closed. We can't apply for passports as they have no Birth Certificates." He added: "A small problem in comparison to what many people are suffering I know. But why can't registration be done by post?"

Duncan later tweeted again after receiving a number of replies from his 750,000 followers adding: "The issue is they have to wait until register office starts registering births. That could be November. Then they might not get an appointment until mid November. Then apply for a passport where there will be a backlog so you might be talking Xmas [sic]."

It seems the former Dragon, who lives in a luxury pad in Portugal with his wife Nigora, was keen to defend his and his family's predicament, after a follower accused him of focusing on his "millionaire problems." The TV star hit back: "The mothers of my grandchildren are not millionaires. They and their partners work very hard to earn their livings. Please don’t let the green buds of misplaced jealousy eat you all up."

Although he's best-known for appearing on Dragon's Den, Duncan is currently on our screens in the fourth series of The Real Marigold Hotel. Filmed 12 months ago, the eight famous faces can be seen exploring their new home in Puducherry, India, and all it has to offer. Joining Duncan in the show is: Dame Zandra Rhodes, Barbara Dickson, Britt Ekland, Paul Elliot (aka Paul Chuckle), Henry Blofeld, John Altman, and Susie Blake.

