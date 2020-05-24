Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals cute nickname she has for Paul Mescal The pair are the best of friends since filming the hit series

Daisy Edgar-Jones celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday and Normal People co-star Paul Mescal was one of the firsts to congratulate the star on Instagram.

Sharing several pictures of Daisy, who plays Marianne in the hit BBC show, Paul wrote: "Happy birthday to this LEGEND! @daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind. Have the best day ever."

Paul shared a picture of Daisy on set to wish her a happy birthday

The birthday girl was quick to thank him for the sweet tribute and in the process revealed the sweet nickname she has for him. "Thank you Paulio," she wrote, accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Fans of the pair were excited by the interaction and most pleaded with them to get together. "Oh my god, can they be together already," commented one, whilst another one wrote: "You should marry her."

A third remarked: "Can they just be Marianne and Connell in real life please."

Normal People was watched by over 16 million people in its first week

Unfortunately for fans, Daisy will most likely spend her big day with her boyfriend Tom Varey.

It is not known how long the couple have been dating. However, since they both appeared in the film Pond Life in 2018, it's thought that this is where the couple met and have been inseparable since.

Daisy's boyfriend Tom Varey

After Daisy's recent fame from appearing as Marianne in Normal People, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Tom, and how he felt about those scenes in particular. The 22-year-old told the Evening Standard: "He was gritting his teeth [during the sex scenes] but at least he's seen it now."

The couple clearly keep a low profile, but Daisy did post a sweet picture of her actor boyfriend on Instagram back in October, which sees a casual Tom posing for the snap. She captioned the post: "Lean on tree when you're not strong".