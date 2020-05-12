Gogglebox fans heartbroken as clip of Leon and June discussing afterlife together resurfaces June Bernicoff sadly passed away in May aged 82, three years after her husband Leon

Gogglebox fans were devastated to learn that June Bernicoff, who was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 show with her late husband Leon, had died after a short illness. One fan paid tribute to the couple by sharing a throwback clip from the popular show where they discussed meeting in the afterlife.

WATCH: Leon and June discuss spending the afterlife together

While watching the end of Gladiator, Leon said: "There they are. His son and his wife. I reckon he's died and he's joining them. I like to think that's true, you know. I think so, I believe it. I'd join you, you see. Always, June." Fans were heartbroken by the video, with one writing: "I hope they are together now. (Off to have a little cry)." Another added: "I've got a lump in my throat now, loved the pair of them. May they be at peace together."

Leon and June were fan favourites on Gogglebox

Channel 4 released a statement following June's death which read: "As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme's success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series... Our thoughts are with June's family - Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks."

Producer Tania Alexander added: "June and Leon were the Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show's success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling." Fellow Gogglebox stars also sent condolences, with Lee and Jenny tweeted: "Such sad news that June has passed away. So so sad, such a lovely lady. Reunited with Leon - sending our condolences to family and friends."