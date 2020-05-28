Daisy Edgar-Jones has opened up about the off-screen relationship between her and Normal People co-star Paul Mescal. The actress, who has gained overnight success thanks to her role as Marianne in the drama adapted from Sally Rooney's novel, recently appeared on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast when she couldn't help but gush about her new friend and how their relationship compares to that of their characters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reveal hilariously embarrassing filming moment

"Mine and Paul's relationship is the polar opposite to Marianne and Connell's," she began. "Marianne and Connell are quite serious at times, they have a laugh together but on the whole they're deep and talk about quite big subjects and they're quite soft, and then Paul and I are the polar opposite." She continued: "I mean I'm massively flappy and get the giggles really easily and we're very silly together. And it really helped when we were filming because sometimes you were doing quite intense scenes, and then you'd be able to kind of yell cut and you'd be giggling and have a release."

MORE: Daisy Edgar-Jones admits real reason behind her now iconic fringe – and it might surprise you

The 21-year-old also explained that by the two of them being relatively new to TV, they were able to confide in each other during production, and also post-production due to the overwhelming response and praise from critics and viewers alike – which has made the two stars tipped for huge success in the industry. "You know, Paul had never done TV before and I'd only done a few little small parts here and there, I'd never played a lead, so for us both it was a big first experience, and quite scary."

MORE: Daisy Edgar-Jones explains dramatic near-injury before first day filming for Normal People

She added: "So we were very lucky we got on and we helped each other out through it all and even now through all of this madness, it's so nice to have Paul because we both just can't believe [the response]!" It's clear that in Paul, Daisy has a friend for life. "Our friendship is a wonderful thing and something I'll really treasure forever and feel so lucky to have met Paul." How lovely!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.