Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr is a professional dancer, and has been teaching his parents Tom and Julie some moves in lockdown! The family have regularly appeared on Tom's TikTok channel while performing a series of different routines, but their hilarious moves to Will Smith's Men in Black has been the most popular so far - receiving 1.7million viewers. The video shows the three members of the Malone family deadpan dancing to the 90s bop, before welcoming their three dogs into the video; Dave, Bob and Izzie.

The Malones from Gogglebox’s tiktok era is really pulling me through lockdown you know pic.twitter.com/Wjc0cxr9ny — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 28, 2020

WATCH: Gogglebox family perform Men In Black

Fans have been loving their performances, with one writing: "Malones' got moves! Love this." Another added: "If you look really closely you can see your dad having a great time! He's loving it." Replying to a fan's comment about their gorgeous dogs, he wrote: "There're actually four [dogs] but Lucy didn't want to cooperate."

The Malone family are now huge on TikTok!

Tom Jr is a member of the Soul Mavericks crew, and opened up about his career in a blog post back in 2017, explaining he does everything from ballet and tap to locking and house, but his "style of choice" is breakdancing. He was also part of a dance crew called Ruff Diamond who came runners-up on Sky1's Got To Dance in 2013, although Tom didn't appear on the show with them at the time. While Tom's younger brother Shaun, who usually appears on the show with his family, was missing from their TikTok videos, he has a flair for performing himself as he once a stage actor and appeared as Billy Elliot in the West End! Tom and Julie also have two other children, Lee and Vanessa, who don't star in the show.

