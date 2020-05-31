Stacey Solomon gets house ready for Gogglebox filming – but Joe Swash isn't happy about one request The Loose Women star has been documenting the day on her Instagram

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had a very busy Sunday morning as they rushed to get their house ready in time to film their Gogglebox appearance. The mother-of-three shared several videos showing her getting her house ready as well as herself.

"Got to get ready before the person sets up for Gogglebox and we have to be out of the house so they can be corona safe, so there's a lot of my boat race in this one, sorry," she wrote across the video montage alongside a laughing emoji.

Stacey showed herself getting ready for filming

In the clips, Stacey can be seen making her bed, getting her makeup done as well as changing into a comfortable jumpsuit.

MORE: Who narrates Gogglebox? All you need to know about the show's voiceover here

The previous day, however, things weren't running as smoothly, as Stacey pleaded with boyfriend Joe to let her cut his hair ahead of filming, something which did not sit well with him.

"We've got to do Gogglebox tomorrow and Hoe really needs a haircut," she told her fans via her stories.

"I am not letting you cut my hair, it's not happening" Joe quickly added, as Stacey defended her skills, "I am good at it."

Stacey and Joe will start filming the show on Sunday

"Stace, you've never done it," said an annoyed Joe, as Stacey joked: "But did you see how I cut the chives' hair?"

The Loose Women presenter had put up a poll on Instagram asking her more than three million fans whether or not Joe should let her give him a trim, and despite an overwhelming 90 per cent of them saying yes, Joe wasn't bugging.

READ: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

The Celebrity Gogglebox line-up was announced last week, and joining Stacey and Joe for the new seven-part series which kicks off on 5 June, are Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra and Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Other big names include newbies Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook, Nicola Adams and her partner Ella, Nick and Liv Grimshaw and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie.