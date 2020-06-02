Gogglebox: fans shocked as it is revealed there are two other Malone siblings There's more to the Malone family than first meets the eye

Gogglebox fans have been surprised by the news that there are two secret Malone siblings! The Manchester family have starred on the Channel 4 shows since 2014, with dad Tom Senior, mum Julie, and brothers Tom Jr and Shaun proving incredibly popular with viewers. But it has now been revealed that there are additional members of their immediate family who don't appear on-screen. Son Lee and daughter Vanessa have never been on the show, but it's clear that they remain very close to the rest of the Malones.

Lee Malone pictured with his fiancée Sarah Walker

Bodybuilder Lee runs a property renovations business and lives in Cheshire with his fiancée Sarah Walker – the pair had to cancel their 2020 wedding plans as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. In his Instagram bio, he has written: "Family over everything." Vanessa, meanwhile, works as an NHS nurse. She is also a mum to three children; Brogan, Saoirse and Carsen. Of course, viewers will also know the family includes a number of dogs. They own four Rottweilers in total, named Dave, Lucy, Izzy and Joe.

Fans were recently surprised to find out that Tom Jr works as a professional dance choreographer and is a member of the Soul Mavericks crew. In a blog post shared three years ago, Tom opened up about his career, explaining he does everything from ballet and tap to locking and house, but his "style of choice" is breakdancing. He was also part of a dance crew called Ruff Diamond who came runners up on Sky1's Got To Dance in 2013, although Tom didn't appear on the show with them at the time.

Vanessa Malone works as an NHS nurse

Youngest son Shaun, meanwhile, was once a stage actor and appeared as Billy Elliot in the West End. He now appears to coach Manchester United's under-16s Ability Counts teams. Back in 2010, when he was 24, Shaun was diagnosed with a brain disease. He underwent brain surgery and spent six months recovering in hospital – during that time he appeared on ITV’s Children's Hospital. "We were absolutely frantic," receptionist mum Julie previously admitted. "The doctor said Shaun only had a slim chance of surviving surgery."