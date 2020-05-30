Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee left fans heartbroken on Friday night after they shared a photo of their iconic caravan sofa – empty! The best friends shared the poignant snap to mark the end of the Channel 4 show's current series, and their loyal following made it very clear how upset they were to not have the telly favourite's on their TV screens for the foreseeable future. Captioning the sad image, the duo penned: "Empty couch folks but it's still #Gogglebox Friday. Who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh, cry that’s Gogglebox for you. Enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love."

Jenny and Lee's iconic couch will be empty until September

Commenting on the snap, one viewer wrote: "Nooo it can’t end it’s the highlight of my life never mind my week and you two have me crying with laughter every week! Enjoy the break and hopefully have you both back on screen in no time." Another wrote: "Gutted....... Watching you lot is the highlight of our week! Enjoy your time off. See you for the next series." While a third wrote: "Will miss you guys. You are the favourites in our house. Have a lovely break x."

The best friends from Hull met more than 20 years ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. The pair have been appearing on Channel 4's reality show since 2014, filming from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere. Jenny, 64, and Lee, 51, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film the latest series of Gogglebox. Now that the show has come to an end, they have been able to reunite with their partners; Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

