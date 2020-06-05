Fans have taken to social media to express their devastation after the 13 Reasons Why finale. Warning, major spoiler alerts for the ending of the show ahead! After episode nine saw our favourite gang of troubled youths attend their prom, they are shocked when the redeemed villain Justin collapses. In the final episode of the ten-part series, it is revealed that Justin has tested positive for HIV which has progressed to AIDs, and he passes away after saying an emotional goodbye to his friends.

Fans were shocked when Justin dies in the finale

Speaking about their shock at the heartbreaking finale, one person wrote: "Justin Foley deserved better bye: " I just finished season four of #13ReasonsWhy. Ya know, this season really and truly hurt me AND MY BABY JUSTIN DESERVED BETTER. YOU DID NOT HAVE TO DO HIM LIKE THAT." A third person added: "The ending of #13reasonswhy4 went on for SO LONG... and wtf Justin has the best character development on the show, they killed him off. They did him dirty."

13 Reasons Why has concluded after four seasons

Speaking about ending the show after four seasons, showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly: "Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story... It felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point. So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end."