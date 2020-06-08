Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford has revealed he is recently single after secretly splitting from his wife Natalia, with whom he shares a ten-year-old son Cruz, before lockdown. The GMB weather presenter announced the news during a recent appearance on the podcast Britain Get Talking this week, when he also opened up about feeling "really lonely" since the separation. After being asked about moving on and finding love elsewhere, the presenter opened up about the break up. "It's been a massive learning curve, I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation. The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting."

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid says she is hoping for a miracle for Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper

Alex and his wife decided to separate before lockdown

He continued: "But we've been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn't go on a date. I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz." The 39-year-old then explained the heartbreaking time he was unable to see his son for two weeks after his now ex-wife suffered from Covid-19 symptoms and had to self-isolate as a result.

MORE: Kate Garraway made a heartbreaking discovery as she packed husband's hospital bag

Alex and Natalia share ten-year-old Cruz

"When Natalia and Cruz moved out, it was two weeks before lockdown. Natalia developed symptoms, she had a cough. It turned out not to be COVID-19, they had to self-isolate for 14 days - so I went from living in a house full of people to living on my own in lockdown. I watched Boris Johnson's lockdown message sitting on my sofa feeling really lonely. And I couldn't see Cruz for two weeks."

Fortunately, the Good Morning Britain star was able to call on the support of his close friends to get him through the tough split – which came after trying but failing to make the marriage work. "I've realised how strong I am, but I am only strong because of the people I have behind me […] As we kind of moved into the summer, myself and Natalia decided we were going to part ways, which, you know me - I'm not a quitter, and I hate quitting things. We tried to work through things, but at some point you realise the best thing to do for everybody is walk away, but walking away is never easy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.