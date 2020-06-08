GMB's Susanna Reid says she is hoping for a miracle for Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper The presenter, alongside Piers Morgan, addressed Kate's interview on Friday

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, alongside Piers Morgan, addressed the emotional interview that her colleague Kate Garraway gave on Friday to Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, saying that she and the whole team are "hoping for a miracle" for her husband Derek Draper.

Talking to viewers at the start of the show, the 49-year-old said: "We both watched her interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Millions of you watched as well as she told you and us all about the situation with Derek. It's absolutely heartbreaking for the family."

Susanna and Piers sent their best wishes to their friend Kate

As Piers quietly listened next to her, she added: "And then she did an interview with The Sun over the weekend as well, more details came out. So, huge, huge love to Kate. She's going through hell. The family is going through hell. But there is hope still, of course. And she said they were hoping for that miracle and we're all hoping with her so huge love to Kate."

Susanna had already reacted to Kate's interview on Friday, when she told her via Twitter that she was a "tower of strength" for her whole family.

"Oh @kategarraway you are such a tower of strength for Derek and the children. So much love for you all. Everyone watching is with you, hoping for that miracle," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Kate has a good relationship with her ITV co-presenters

In the heartbreaking interview on Friday morning, 53-year-old Kate explained that her husband Derek was free from coronavirus but that the illness had played havoc with his body, impacting his internal organs, including his heart and kidneys.

"Derek's situation is incredibly rare," she explained. "The damage he's sustained… we don't know what effect that's had on him - if he can recover, the doctors have told me he's one in five people."