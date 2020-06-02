Susanna Reid shut down her co-star, Piers Morgan, after he teased her on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, The pair had been discussing recent reports that the government are banning couples from different households from seeing each other behind closed doors, which has since been labelled a 'sex ban'.

Piers poked fun at Susanna regarding the news, saying: "You would need to fly to a country where there is not a sex ban, right?" to which Susanna replied: "Is that what you're suggesting?" The TV presenter quipped back: "That's what you're suggesting in the break. Why are you pretending otherwise?" Susanna replied: "I don't know what you're talking about" before quickly changing the subject, saying: "May I ask Tinder users... are you still using the app? Somebody just said 'yes!' in my ear!" However, Piers continued with his theory, explaining: "You could get a private jet and find a country with no quarantine rules if you're desperate. That may be what people do."

He also did a cheeky impression of Susanna, saying: "Me, talk about sex? I'm the headmistress, I don't do things like that." While some fans were unimpressed with their banter, with one tweeting: "Susanna Reid looks increasingly uncomfortable having to listen to Piers Morgan while sharing the presenting role on #GMB," another defended them, replying: "They've always had that sort of on screen relationship, it's part of their appeal."

Speaking about the supposed 'sex ban' their guest Tobias Ellwood said: "I’m happy to say it’s ridiculous. You’re spending so much time on such a matter which on the face of it does look ridiculous. But you don’t respect that face that I have not read into the story, you’re spending five minutes on a story which really, is ridiculous."