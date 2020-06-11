Normal People fans think they've discovered Paul Mescal's celebrity girlfriend

Paul Mescal has become an instant heartthrob thanks to his role as Connell in the BBC drama series Normal People – even the character's chain has its own Instagram account! While he may find his new status "uncomfortable", there has been plenty of interest in his personal life, specifically who he's dating. And now, fans think they've discovered his perfect celebrity girlfriend – Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.

The Liverpudlian actress was first linked to Paul after she joined a host of A-listers praising his performance in Normal People after it first aired in April. Paul even took to his Instagram Stories to thank Jodie for her public recognition of him. With the actress now single after splitting with her long-term boyfriend last year, and Paul referring to himself as single, fans think the pair could make a likely couple.

Airing their theories on social media, one fan wrote: "Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer would make the most perfect couple. I can really see this happening guys!" Another said: "I have never been so sure about anything in my life! Podie are the next 'it couple.'" A third added: "I was skeptical at first. But these two are defo sliding into one another's DM's!"

Fans think Paul and Jodie would make a perfect couple

Irish-born Paul is certainly open to dating. Last month he told podcast I'm Grand Mam that he's missing "love, intimacy and people". He added: "To be honest I'm really looking forward to dating… I think we're at the point where I want to get married and settle down. But you know that kind of hysterical thing where if lockdown ever happens again, I'm making sure that I'm married. But yeah, I am looking forward to dating!"

Paul Mescal stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People

Whoever will be lucky enough to call herself Paul's girlfriend, he's warned that he is nothing like his character Connell. Speaking of his overnight admiration, he added: "It was kind of fun at the start, I was like 'Oh this is mad people think that Connell's sexy' and then a weird thing's kind of crept in where like, when people [direct message], there's kind of an anticipation that I'm him and in my head, there's a little - this is for the record, if anybody is dating me I am not Connell nor do I want to be him."

