Normal People fans have expressed their heartbreak following the show's season finale on Monday night, but have had a mixed reaction to a potential season two. The series concluded with Marianne and Connell parting ways once more, as Connell decided to study in New York City for a year while Marianne remains in Dublin, finally content with her life.

Would you like a see a second season?

While season two has yet to be confirmed, fans took to Twitter to discuss whether another instalment was necessary. One person wrote: "Sometimes you don't need all the answers. I think the only thing a second season of #NormalPeople will achieve is the destruction of an amazing series. It can't be topped." However, another person wanted to see more of Marianne and Connell, writing: "Binge watched it in a day and a half. Is exactly what the title says. The heartbreak of life and romance all done over 12 lovely episodes. A second series is a must. As we all want to see what becomes of the mum and brother! Boo!"

Fans also discussed how much they loved the finale, with one person writing: "What an amazing series - raw, honest, authentic, so beautifully filmed and acted. And that last scene was so poignant and filled with hope and love. Now I’m bereft." Speaking about a potential season two, Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, told Radio Times: "I think what’s glorious about it is that the book definitely feels final about their lives. They’re still existing in the world somewhere. I think that’s probably a question for Sally and everybody else. But I put my hand up and say I’d play Connell until the cows come home." Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, added: "Same. Yeah, very much so."

