Emmy Griffiths
Normal People fans have spoken about whether they want a second series of the hit BBC Three show or not following the season one finale
Normal People fans have expressed their heartbreak following the show's season finale on Monday night, but have had a mixed reaction to a potential season two. The series concluded with Marianne and Connell parting ways once more, as Connell decided to study in New York City for a year while Marianne remains in Dublin, finally content with her life.
Would you like a see a second season?
While season two has yet to be confirmed, fans took to Twitter to discuss whether another instalment was necessary. One person wrote: "Sometimes you don't need all the answers. I think the only thing a second season of #NormalPeople will achieve is the destruction of an amazing series. It can't be topped." However, another person wanted to see more of Marianne and Connell, writing: "Binge watched it in a day and a half. Is exactly what the title says. The heartbreak of life and romance all done over 12 lovely episodes. A second series is a must. As we all want to see what becomes of the mum and brother! Boo!"
READ: Paul Mescal reunites with Normal People co-star India Cullen as lockdown measures are eased
WATCH: Normal People trailer
Fans also discussed how much they loved the finale, with one person writing: "What an amazing series - raw, honest, authentic, so beautifully filmed and acted. And that last scene was so poignant and filled with hope and love. Now I’m bereft." Speaking about a potential season two, Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, told Radio Times: "I think what’s glorious about it is that the book definitely feels final about their lives. They’re still existing in the world somewhere. I think that’s probably a question for Sally and everybody else. But I put my hand up and say I’d play Connell until the cows come home." Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, added: "Same. Yeah, very much so."
READ: Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals what he really thinks of his heartthrob status