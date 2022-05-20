Meet the cast of BBC comedy The Other One Will you be watching the new series?

If you enjoyed series one of this BBC comedy, then you're in luck! The Other One is back for a second series and we can't wait to be reunited with those familiar faces.

For those unaware, the series tells the story of Cathy and Cat – two young women who are unaware they're half-sisters until their father dies. Now that they're acquainted, the two work on getting to know each other and navigating their new-found lives. Meet the cast of the show below...

Ellie White – Cathy

Playing the lead role of Cathy is Ellie White. Cathy's life is turned upside down when her dad Colin dies and she discovers he was living a double life with another family. As an uptight woman working at a successful insurance firm, she's the opposite to her half-sister. Viewers may recognise Ellie from her roles in The Windsors, Stath Lets Flats, and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Ellie White stars as the lead, Cathy

Lauren Socha – Cat

Playing Cathy's half-sister, also called Catherine but known as Cat, is Lauren Socha. Cat works as a delivery driver for Deliveroo and has a more carefree attitude to life. The two sisters begin to learn from each-others differing personalities and begin to bond as the series progresses. Lauren is perhaps best known for her role as Kelly in E4 drama Misfits, but has also had roles in Catastrophe, Plebs and Five Daughters.

Lauren Socha as Cat in The Other One

Rebecca Front – Tess

Rebecca Front plays Colin's widow and Cathy's mother, Tess, who was left reeling after discovering her late husband had a secret second family in the first season. Rebecca has had many roles in comedy shows over the years including The Thick of It, for which she was awarded a BAFTA, Nighty Night, Grandma's House and Avenue 5.

BAFTA winning actress Rebecca Front also stars

Siobhan Finneran – Marilyn

Playing the role of Cat's mum and Colin's former mistress, Marilyn, is Siobhan Finneran. Siobhan has appeared in many TV shows over her career including Downton Abbey, Happy Valley, The Stranger and Cold Feet.

Siobhan Finneran plays Cat's mum

Amit Shah – Marcus

Marcus is Cathy's fiancé, who, in series one, ended up causing a bit of trouble in their relationship, and is played by Amit Shah. You may recognise Amit from shows such as Crashing, His Dark Materials and films like Last Christmas and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Amit Shah plays Cathy's fiance

Simon Greenall – Colin

Playing the role of Colin is Simon Greenall. At the beginning of series one, Colin has a heart attack at his own birthday party and his shady past is then revealed. Simon's previous credits include Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, The Armstrong and Miller Show, W1A and many more.

Cathy's late father Colin's double life is discovered at the beginning of the series

For the second season, there's also some new faces joining which fans can look forward to meeting. New cast members include, Christopher Jeffers, Caroline Quentin and Michele Austin.

The Other One is on Friday at 9pm on BBC One.

