Well that was certainly one way to start Good Morning Britain! Piers Morgan poked fun at himself after making a mistake with the autocue while opening the breakfast show on Tuesday, accidentally announcing the wrong guest and mistaking him with another famous face. Laughing at the mishap afterwards, the TV personality quickly corrected himself, which jokily getting his own name wrong immediately after. Watch the video here...

Piers often shares a laugh with his fellow co-stars, including Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones. The trio were recently in hysterics after Piers read out a tweet from a fan, which read: "Is it me or has @piersmorgan lost weight on his face? @susannareid100 looks lovely as usual and @DrHilaryJones looks more handsome than ever. Wouldn't mind if he came and checked me over here." Both Piers, 55, and Susanna, 49, were quick to deny he had lost any weight, simply replying with a stern "no". They then looked towards Dr Hilary, who cheekily replied to the fan's suggestion by saying: "I'm free." Susanna joked: "No, you're supposed to say 'don't objectify me.'"

