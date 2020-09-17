Piers Morgan hilariously falls off chair live on TV – watch video The star couldn't help but laugh after the fall

For anyone that needs a little Thursday laughter – look no further!

To celebrate Throwback Thursday, we're throwing it back to June when Good Morning Britain p host Piers Morgan took a hilarious tumble off his chair live on air while taking part in the Paddy Power Golf Shootout.

The famous presenter himself was more than happy to share it with the world, posting the clip to social media with the caption:

"To everyone desperate for some 'positive' news, here's me falling off a chair today. Hope you enjoy it as much as @flintoff11 did."

You can watch the hilarious video here!

Fast forward a few months, and it's shaping up to be a very exciting autumn for the doting dad, who was nominated for a TV Times Magazine award in September.

Revealing that he was up against Tom Allen (Bake Off: The Professionals), Ant and Dec (Saturday Night Takeaway), Rylan Clark-Neal (Supermarket Sweep), Stacey Dooley (Secrets from the Square) and The One Show's Alex Jones for the Favourite Presenter gong, Piers wrote: "Delighted to have been nominated as Favourite Presenter in the @tvtimesmagazine Awards."

Ant isn't in Piers' good books!

The 55-year-old also told his Instagram fans that he wanted to beat Ant and Dec to the trophy, which is no surprise considering the Saturday Night Takeaway host and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong found themselves in Piers' bad books this month.

The outspoken journalist spoke about recent pictures that showed Lisa clearing out her former home with ex-husband Ant, and getting rid of items that the pair of them didn't want to keep.

Amongst the discarded items was a copy of Piers's book, The Insider.

"I always thought I was friends with Ant McPartlin. He left his unwanted stuff on the street… it's stuff Ant didn't want back and Lisa didn't want to keep. His Newcastle shirts, I wouldn't want to keep them either. There's all these things and in the middle of it, there's a copy of my book, The Insider," he told his GMB co-host Susanna Reid.

"That's my book, lying in the street this morning. Lisa, have the common decency. At least put it somewhere where some newspaper can't photograph it lying in the street."

