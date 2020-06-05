How Piers Morgan helped Kate Garraway amid her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway's Good Morning Britain colleagues have all supported her over the past ten weeks following her husband Derek Draper's admission to hospital with coronavirus, but she has revealed some comments made by Piers Morgan were particularly helpful. The mum-of-two opened up about how Piers gave her "a job" to focus on when Derek was put into a coma, which helped her and her children Darcey and Billy.

Speaking as she made her return to Good Morning Britain with Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on Friday, Kate explained: "I think very early on, I spoke to Piers and he said 'Right, come on Garraway, you're a journalist. This is the story of your life. Your focus now is Derek, you've got to fight for Derek, you've got to get all the information you can. And that actually really helped because I thought 'I've got a job'. Because we were in freefall."

Piers Morgan gave some helpful advice to Kate Garraway

The comments helped Kate to approach the personal issues as she would a breaking news story at work, with the 53-year-old adding: "I thought, 'I've got a job, and I've got to fight for Darcey and Billy.' And that forced me into what you and I know Ranvir, and what Ben knows, and it's that breaking news mode when something awful happens and you're on air. You have to not think about the emotion on it you have to do your job."

Kate continued: "I think I rode that for weeks and weeks and weeks, thinking 'What do I need to do? What doctor do I need to speak to? What else can we be doing?' And also: 'Right, Darcey and Billy, what do they need now?'"

Kate's husband Derek Draper has spent ten weeks in hospital

However, the I'm a Celebrity campmate said her mood has dipped in the past couple of weeks as Derek's health struggles have continued. "I think about two weeks ago I probably did crash, because you can't stay like that forever. The problem is, I have huge hope and massive positivity and I'll never give up on that because Derek's the love of my life but at the same time I have absolute uncertainty."

Kate spoke at length about how her family have coped for the past few weeks during the interview, and revealed that while Derek is now testing as free from coronavirus, they still don't know whether he will ever make a full recovery as the virus has "affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes".

